The New Jersey legislature has been controlled by the Democrats for over 20 consecutive years, and their policies have put a stranglehold on our economics.

I know of several people who have left the state because it’s ultimately too expensive to stay here long-term. It’s nearly impossible to buy a home if you’re a young person unless you’re given a windfall of money.

The rents are through the roof, and I don’t know how anyone who is making the median household income can survive here.

Even if you can afford to buy a home, the property taxes in New Jersey are the highest in the nation, rendering many housepoor. And God help you if you’re retired and on a limited budget because you’ll be getting hit with a 12k to 19k annual tax bill depending on where you live.

I had hoped for change, a somewhat rebalancing with increased representation coming from the Republican Party because things here clearly are out of balance.

In this article, I detail what I predict for the future of New Jersey…and I hope I’m wrong about my predictions.

