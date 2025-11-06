The policy hands that are strangling New Jersey residents like me belong to the Democratic Party
My Latest New York Post Article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2025/11/05/opinion/nj-dems-are-crushing-my-family-and-mikie-sherrill-could-make-us-flee/
The New Jersey legislature has been controlled by the Democrats for over 20 consecutive years, and their policies have put a stranglehold on our economics.
I know of several people who have left the state because it’s ultimately too expensive to stay here long-term. It’s nearly impossible to buy a home if you’re a young person unless you’re given a windfall of money.
The rents are through the roof, and I don’t know how anyone who is making the median household income can survive here.
Even if you can afford to buy a home, the property taxes in New Jersey are the highest in the nation, rendering many housepoor. And God help you if you’re retired and on a limited budget because you’ll be getting hit with a 12k to 19k annual tax bill depending on where you live.
I had hoped for change, a somewhat rebalancing with increased representation coming from the Republican Party because things here clearly are out of balance.
In this article, I detail what I predict for the future of New Jersey…and I hope I’m wrong about my predictions.
Excellent commentary as usual Adam! This is what national suicide looks like. Democrat policy choices reflect one concern and that is the Democrat party gaining and maintaining power. They need a bogeyman to run against and even though Trump wasn’t running for anything in NJ Sherrill whipped up foolish voters to vote against him by voting for her. That’s basically the democrat party playbook. They’ll do the same thing in 2028 whether JD Vance or Marco Rubio or Ron DeSantis or anyone else ends up as the GOP candidate. Facts won’t matter. Until voters get smart and stop voting for the demagogue democrats they will continue to suffer.
The GOP is no panacea, but they are the only viable alternative to the soft communism that the democrats are peddling. Democrat policy choices are about what’s best for the democrat party and have absolutely nothing to do with what’s best for voters, and by that I mean current U.S. citizens. Voters who think otherwise are simply wrong and they should consult history for proof of that, not empty democrat promises. The federal government shutdown is only the most recent example of how democrats will do anything, including engaging in rank hypocrisy and multiple, provable outright lies, to gain and maintain power. In true communist fashion it’s all about the party and never about the people.
The great replacement theory is not a theory and this election cycle proved it. If current voters don’t vote for them they will import the third world to do so. In typical American fashion we are heedlessly driving at top speed towards a crossroads. Based on recent voting practices I am not confident that we will choose the right direction.
"This summer I trained myself to bear the heat indoors — because the previous year I paid a king’s ransom for daring to feel comfortable in my own home." Let me add to your great observation that we have to endure No Kings protest so we all can pay king's ransom to feel comfortable. Our energy bills skyrocketed so much even my liberal neighbor called out for a meter check. During a heat wave, we put a the AC on for a few days. It added well over $400 to the bill. The unit is new and I kept the thermostat at 78. Newsoms brags about CA but we are riding the fumes of what others built long ago. He should be called out as some type of plagiarist where he is taking credit for others work.