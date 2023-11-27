I've noticed when the topic of parental rights comes up, many leftists automatically presume malice, reference abuse, or have a generally negative outlook about the average parent.

Why? I believe it's because it's a projection of their personal experience growing up.

It's natural yet ill-advised to assume everyone's experience is similar to yours but it's difficult to see the world through other people's eyes. There is true value in understanding someone else's perspective so you don't end up misinterpreting other people's intentions.

I'm not a leftist but I can understand the perspective of some of these well-intentioned leftists who believe they need to protect children from their parents who will mistreat them if they come out as gay or don't follow the norms of society: it's because they weren't protected.

Obviously, this doesn't apply to many leftists but if you listen to how someone says something versus what they're saying, you'll understand more about the pain they're carrying and the fear they've yet to resolve.

The best analogy I can think of is when someone poses a question for you but it's an incredibly detailed question, filled with emotion yet they're supposedly asking for a "friend": We all know they're talking about themselves.

Share

We know this because when someone makes a reference to something that is supposed to be abstract, they tend to be able to describe it in a way that is void of extreme detail and traits of personal connection like overtly expressing fear, anger, and frustration about the topic.

When I listen to some of these people oppose parental rights advocacy, it feels like it comes from a place of wanting to genuinely protect children from an abuser but that child is themselves and the abuser is their parent.

Whereas most people understand that, on average, parents aren't abusive monsters, are typically understanding of the needs of their children, and wouldn't discard their children for being different, they're unable to comprehend this as being a normality.

All they can see is the monster that lived in their home & we want to give their childhood monster even more parental might to dominate their lives. Many of these people have literally been disowned for their sexuality and life choices, and they're still dealing with this trauma.

I've watched dialogue between both sides of this debate & when someone who wants to strengthen parental rights explains to the opposition that they'd never throw away their child for being gay or how they'd do everything possible to support their child, leftists look through them.

Refer a friend

They're in utter disbelief that this is a typical position that most modern parents have and in order to validate their emotional stance about parents being familial tyrants, they only have one move left to protect their internal narrative: they call you a liar.

Part of the problem with leftism is that it constantly makes people see everyone as being in a group that has the same motives and outcomes. For them, collectivism surrounding parents is what they experienced as a child, so all of us parents must be seen with an eye of suspicion.

In the end, you have the natural urge to project the negatives of the world onto others being solidified by an ideology that validates collectivist aspirations, even if they're falsehoods. Worse, this validation prevents them from seeking help since we are the problem, not them.

It's hard for them to comprehend how nothing would make me happier than if my son out-succeeded me in every aspect of life. Me expressing how I'll love my son no matter what is a foreign concept to them because the love they received from their parents was either conditional or absent.

What we have in common is that we both want to safeguard children from abusers, whether they're in the family or strangers, and there are ways it can be strengthened to satisfy all sides. However, they refuse to believe this because of the turmoil that still remains within them.

Share