This election is not only a referendum on Kamala's connection to the Biden administration's failed policies but also a rejection of what the Democratic Party has become:

It's an elitist, condescending, misandrist party filled with ideologues who don't care about the working class.

The Democrats thought they could hot swap Joe Biden out for Kamala Harris and set her up to fail by trying to get her to campaign in a few months for what normally takes upwards of a year to accomplish.

They demonstrated that even the primary process is a pure technicality. They shoved an unimpressive candidate down the throats of registered Democrats while trying to convince them that Kamala is more politically nutritious than Joe Biden.

But you can't run off of "Donald Trump is a Nazi" when he was already in power and didn't do Nazi things. Voters look at what's happening in the country the day they vote and pragmatically base it on what they're experiencing at the moment.

Share

In recent months, multiple sectors of our economy ranging from blue collar to white collar have faced layoffs. Just recently, Pepsi shut down one of its facilities in Chicago overnight despite it being a union shop and told they didn't have a job when they came in that morning.

You can't sell to the public that you're going to get four more years of economic hardship or uncertainty and expect them to buy it. Donald Trump's constant focus on the state of the economy was the big sell and it clearly worked.

"It's the economy, stupid" is a famous and accurate line when talking about politics. People will switch their allegiances if they associate a candidate with economic prosperity. The fact is many Americans remember the state of the economy before COVID and want it back.

XX-XY Athletics is the only athletic brand that stands up for women’s sports

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

This election has shown the complete disconnect between normal working-class Americans and the Democratic party. They flaunted every celebrity and Diddy associate they could find to endorse Kamala Harris but that nonsense doesn't work on people who are barely making ends meet.

Cardi B's public endorsement doesn't impact the decision of someone who has less than $400 in their savings and praying they won't have a financial emergency. No one gives a damn about what millionaires in Hollywood want or who they support when we are trying to survive.

This election result is a condemnation of the “New Democratic Party” which caters to the demands of the wealthy and uses chastizing talking points to guilt-trip Middle to Lower Class Americans into supporting a bad candidate who is linked to their hardship.

Share

As a former Democrat, I've been ringing this bell for the past four years about how they lost the plot and abandoned liberal values, common sense, and the working class. I didn't walk away as much as they stepped away from me in their messaging and advocacy.

Telling people to ignore their strife and elect the first black female president is a luxury that only someone of the upper echelon class can afford to adhere to. It's one thing if you believe she's the best person for the job, it's another to say it doesn't matter.

Their overall messaging was poor and they oddly chose to shame voters into picking Kamala. Rarely did they even attempt to make a coherent argument for Kamala to stay in office other than that Trump is worse. Kamala could barely articulate why she's better policy-wise than Trump without making moral arguments.

Our country goes back and forth between Democrat and Republican leadership in the federal government but this win for Trump feels especially different. This resembles a political reckoning that is about to occur for the party that has lost its way years ago.

I believe this country is a better country when it has two sane political parties that are trying to attract every American's vote and the Democrats had purposefully chosen to flatter niche audiences, hyper-focusing on identity over substance and reality.

The best predictor of future behavior and past behavior and the American public via their vote have shouted their demand for the economic prosperity they had during Trump's first term.

We've made it clear that we overwhelmingly reject the party of "Compromised Celebrities, Globalists, and Technocrats First" for "America First". Let's hope that Trump keeps his word and follows through for the sake of our nation.

Refer a friend