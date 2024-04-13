'What’s really behind Gen Zers’ work dysfunction'
My Latest NY Post Article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/04/12/opinion/whats-really-behind-gen-zers-work-dysfunction/
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A recent survey was released highlighting the responses from 80,000 business owners who gave Gen Z an “F” in all workplace categories. I wanted to give my opinion as to why this is the case.
Here is a link to the Survey by Red Balloon & PublicSquare: https://www.blog.redballoon.work/post/poll-colleges-are-failing-to-prepare-gen-z-for-the-american-workplace
Not arguing, Adam, simply stating how proud I am of my three GenZers who are honest, ethical, and work very hard: they are self-sustaining contributors to our society.
They also notice they have private student loans that Biden is not paying off and detest him for bribery.
As a social scientist, I would opine that we are going through a cultural revolution, which must also be factored in ! (See enclosed video.)
Encl.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSE_0qNAcuU