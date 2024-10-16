Article Link - https://thefederalist.com/2024/10/16/why-historic-numbers-of-black-men-like-me-are-voting-trump-in-2024/

What I haven’t talked about this past year was being undecided if I would vote for Trump or stay at home.

There are many things that Trump has either done that I don’t like and wish he’d approach differently. I’ve even seen him speak in person at a conference and wasn’t overly impressed.

However, there are areas that I care about that I feel confident he’ll address (or cares enough to attempt to): primarily illegal immigration.

I believe that is the number one issue facing the United States and I don’t believe the alternative of Kamala Harris takes this seriously.

I say all of this to highlight that I’m not a Trump sycophant. Hell, I don’t really trust any politicians, never the less like them. I wrote for the NY Post last year that I would have preferred DeSantis over Trump.

Regardless, this will be the first time I vote for Trump.

My decision is very pragmatic. I figure that I can’t get everything I want in a candidate and as long as they give me enough confidence they’ll attack my top concerns, it’s enough for me to move forward.

This article details my progression from a Democrat who grew dissatisfied with the party, to watching an unimpressive politician get artificially propped up by the DNC over the voters and accepting political independence to select whoever I believe would benefit the country the best.

I don’t care about tradition and racial guilt trips don’t work on me. If I had to choose between two imperfect options, Trump is my choice.

