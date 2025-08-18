Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

I have a simple rule -- if you seek a respectful conversation, I'm game -- no matter how much we disagree. But if what you are really doing is simply a one-sided attack and you ignore my views, that is not a conversation. It is abusive and uncivil. Too many on the Left claim they are tolerant while exhibiting toxic, abusive rhetoric. And sadly, this also insulates them from learning facts to overcome the lies they have embraced in their hate cult..... This is why they are losing more support every day, as people in the middle, or within their own ranks, observe this folly.

After Church, we gather for donuts and coffee. We don't talk politics. One of my favorite people hates Trump, while I have never been more glad at my selection because I got Kennedy, Bhattacharya, Harmeet Dhillon, and Gabbard. Someone tried inserting a dig at Trump, and we all politely ignored it. That said, this courtesy is often not extended in deep Blue areas. Recently, I had revisionist CRT thrown at me at a museum, where I learned that the Spaniards oppressed the Muslims when they kicked them out of their country. So the warriors who conquered much of Europe in the 7th Century were actually oppressed by White Europeans. This was just one of her doozies. I told the docent her comments were offensive, to which she replied in true earnestness that it was the truth, so we needed to discuss it. I walked out and wrote an email of complaint. It was ignored because her boss will be of the same ilk. We no longer have public library fines because it hurts the poor. They have no idea how condescending it is to assume that following a calendar is restricted to a few.

After many years, I finally had a chance to watch South Park. I watched the episode on Trump using the Satan bit that they did for Hussein, which I thought was weird then. The episode skewered Christianity and Trump. Knowing it is South Park, I thought this was fair, but I became curious about what they did with Biden and Covid the man who encouraged war against the dissidents during Covid. A time when Chomsky called for the unvaxxed to be interned in camps, and Hochul was building them in NY. When I ran a search, no episodes came up about this. Only a few Reddit posts asking why there hadn't been any episodes. Real people were injured, and parents lost children. One man has spoken at many events about the loss of his son. I've watched in a few short years a burly man reduced to walking with a cane. He now assists with disasters and praises God. I know I am in the presence of a better human than I will ever be. So I am torn between being polite, knowing that there are many things to discuss besides politics, and enraged that these same people stood by as their fellow Americans were ridiculed and threatened - all for the greater good.

