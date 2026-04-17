Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Low Status Opinions's avatar
Low Status Opinions
2d

Thanks Adam. This piece really spoke to me. I’m English btw.

A couple of things.

On the bleach front, I have noticed that a regular reply when you point out Trump hasn’t actually said the ‘something’ you were literally just told he definitely said, is just a shrug, and the line ’Well it’s the sort of thing he would say’.

And secondly, I’ve experienced a similar thing to ‘Your boy Tucker’.

Here in England I get ‘Your guy Farage’. Don’t get me wrong. I like some of Farage’s policies but I’ve never expressed a preference for him or Reform in conversation. I prefer to talk about specific policies, or issues. But the tendency is to immediately

‘Lump me in’ with all the perceived ‘baddies’.

That way it is easier to dismiss any points I make as simply illegitimate.

There’s loads more I could say on all this, but I’ll leave it there.

Anyway. Great piece. 👍

Reply
Share
4 replies by Adam B. Coleman and others
DeeDeeGM's avatar
DeeDeeGM
2dEdited

This essay resonated with me because I experienced something similar during COVID. I had made a friend out of a tragedy that we both had endured. Even though we were 3,000 miles apart, we talked often across a range of subjects and I grew to really love her. We didn’t talk politics much but we were both about the same on the political spectrum.

Eventually she succumbed to TDS, and it became so severe that I was tiptoeing around the most benign subjects that I KNEW we would have agreed about prior to Trump. When I tried to discuss COVID in terms of plain old common sense and a little thing called FREEDOM, she was all in on the hysteria and there was no questioning anything. When she told me that she was fine with mandating a shot I did not need and thereby restricting my ability to travel or dine out or WORK a job, I can only say that I couldn’t get past it.

I guess I could go back to walking on eggshells but politics is interesting to me and I am not going to become nervous about supporting our president or one of his policies. I am friends with her brother and he assured me that her hatred for Trump is more visceral and irrational than ever. I realize now my problem is not that she’s against Trump - it’s that she can no longer analyze a point of view or trustworthy information without making it about him. I’m all about debating and discussing but you can’t debate and discuss with people like her. It isn’t about an IDEA. It’s about a PERSON. That’s not the kind of conversation that teaches or persuades.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Adam B. Coleman and others
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam B. Coleman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture