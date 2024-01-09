"Why Satanism Can’t Be Considered a Religion"
My Latest Epoch Times Article
Article Link - https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/why-satanism-cant-be-considered-a-religion-5555250
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This might seem like a controversial take but I promise you when you read the article, you’ll understand why I’m stating that the Temple of Satan isn’t actually practicing a religion but instead trolling Christians.
Plus, I was able to get Theologianto give her assessment on Satanism. Enjoy.
Excellent article. The satanist clowns put their decoration there to troll. They have four "holidays" according to their website, none of which falls on Christmas/Hanukkah. But they do have one on Halloween. I say let them do the Halloween decorations for city hall and save the taxpayers some $.
Describing Satanists as “trolls” is perfect. Their sole purpose is to create discomfort and get a reaction. And they sadistically take great pleasure in that discomfort. They do not actually believe that Satan exists, as you point out, because to do so they would also have to acknowledge the existence of God, which they certainly don’t want to do. Obviously jerks with too much time on their hands. Society is full of such trolls.