Who is Adam B. Coleman?

Adam B. Coleman is the Author of “Black Victim To Black Victor”, Op-Ed Writer, Public Speaker, host of the “Breaking Bread” video series, and the Founder of Wrong Speak Publishing.

Adam is a columnist for Human Events, a frequent contributor for The New York Post and has articles published in Newsweek, The Telegraph, The Federalist, The Epoch Times, Daily Mail, The Post Millennial, Unherd, The Publica, ScoonTV, Free Black Thought, Life News HQ & Human Defense Initiative.

Adam is also a brand ambassador for the XX-XY Athletics athletic clothing line.

New York Post

Newsweek

He has also appeared on FOX News, Talk TV (UK), Newsmax, The Hill’s “Rising”, Sky News Australia, OAN, The First TV and numerous podcasts.

Fox & Friends on FOX News

The Independent Republic on Talk TV (UK)

Adam was born in Detroit but raised in a variety of states throughout America. He writes openly about his struggles with fatherlessness, homelessness, and masculinity.

He is always questioning the world around him, even if they are uncomfortable questions to ask.

Speaking at a “No Better Friend Corp” Event in Madison, WI

He strongly believes that we should all have the ability to speak freely and is now advocating for people who feel voiceless to be heard.

He is attempting to help change the narrative and the way we discuss cultural narratives by being honest, humble, and resolute.

Adam’s Substack Mission

Adam’s mission is to stay away from bad faith arguments and dissect aspects of our world in a manner that others aren’t.

