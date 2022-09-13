Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Politics & Culture
Stories & Life Lessons
Psychology
Relationships
Commentary
YouTube
Adam's Book
Writing Consultation
Video Clips & Livestreams
Archive
About

Who is Adam B. Coleman?

Adam B. Coleman is the Author of “Black Victim To Black Victor”, Op-Ed Writer, Public Speaker, host of the “Breaking Bread” video series, and the Founder of Wrong Speak Publishing.

Adam is a columnist for Human Events, a frequent contributor for The New York Post and has articles published in Newsweek, The Telegraph, The FederalistThe Epoch Times, Daily Mail, The Post Millennial, UnherdThe Publica, ScoonTV, Free Black Thought, Life News HQ & Human Defense Initiative.

Adam is also a brand ambassador for the XX-XY Athletics athletic clothing line.

New York Post
Newsweek

He has also appeared on FOX News, Talk TV (UK), Newsmax, The Hill’s “Rising”, Sky News Australia, OAN, The First TV and numerous podcasts.

Fox & Friends on FOX News
The Independent Republic on Talk TV (UK)

Adam was born in Detroit but raised in a variety of states throughout America. He writes openly about his struggles with fatherlessness, homelessness, and masculinity. 

He is always questioning the world around him, even if they are uncomfortable questions to ask.

Speaking at a “No Better Friend Corp” Event in Madison, WI

He strongly believes that we should all have the ability to speak freely and is now advocating for people who feel voiceless to be heard.

He is attempting to help change the narrative and the way we discuss cultural narratives by being honest, humble, and resolute. 

Adam’s Substack Mission

Adam’s mission is to stay away from bad faith arguments and dissect aspects of our world in a manner that others aren’t.

Support his mission by becoming a Paid Subscriber to gain access to his full content.

Contact / Social Media

E-Mail: promotions@wrongspeak.net

Twitter: @wrong_speak

Instagram: @wrong_speak

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wrongspeakadam

Subscribe to Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Adam B. Coleman's attempt at making sense of the world

People

Adam B. Coleman 

@adambcoleman
Author of "Black Victim To Black Victor", Op-Ed Writer, Public Speaker, and Founder of Wrong Speak Publishing
© 2024 Adam B. Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture