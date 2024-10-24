Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Politics & Culture
Stories & Life Lessons
Psychology
Relationships
Commentary
YouTube
Adam's Book
Writing Consultation
Video Clips & Livestreams
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
My Appearance on Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher
I was invited to a panel to talk about the election and a church that is using an emotional ploy to get black voters to choose Kamala Harris by claiming…
Oct 24
•
Adam B. Coleman
17
Share this post
My Appearance on Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Kamala Harris' Bad Townhall Performance Showed How Uncomfortable She Is
She's not used to getting dirty and having heaps of pressure to succeed in such a public way
Oct 24
•
Adam B. Coleman
155
Share this post
Kamala Harris' Bad Townhall Performance Showed How Uncomfortable She Is
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
50
My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Julia Hartley-Brewer
Trump working at McDonalds, UK Labour party members campaigning for Kamala and Campaign optics
Oct 22
•
Adam B. Coleman
7
Share this post
My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Julia Hartley-Brewer
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Elon Musk Shared My "I was a Trump hater" NY Post Video
What a way to start a Monday...
Oct 21
•
Adam B. Coleman
64
Share this post
Elon Musk Shared My "I was a Trump hater" NY Post Video
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
The Harris Campaign Has A Black Male Misandry Problem
The strategy to reach black men by the Harris campaign has to be the most condescending one I've ever seen.
Oct 21
•
Adam B. Coleman
87
Share this post
The Harris Campaign Has A Black Male Misandry Problem
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
45
My Interview on the Thoughtfully Mindless Podcast with Artie Martello
I originally met Artie at FreedomFest in Las Vegas, and I’m glad we could reconvene for this interview.
Oct 19
•
Adam B. Coleman
9
Share this post
My Interview on the Thoughtfully Mindless Podcast with Artie Martello
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's "The U.S. Report" with James Morrow
Kamala, Obama, and the state of the election
Oct 18
•
Adam B. Coleman
12
Share this post
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's "The U.S. Report" with James Morrow
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
My Appearance on "War Room" with Guest Host Monica Crowley
*Note* Apologies for the audio/video sync issues.
Oct 17
•
Adam B. Coleman
10
Share this post
My Appearance on "War Room" with Guest Host Monica Crowley
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
"Why Historic Numbers Of Black Men Like Me Are Voting Trump In 2024"
My revealing article published by The Federalist
Oct 16
•
Adam B. Coleman
86
Share this post
"Why Historic Numbers Of Black Men Like Me Are Voting Trump In 2024"
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
"Kamala Harris’ greatest weakness is her inauthentic self — and black Americans can see right through it"
My Latest NY Post Article
Oct 16
•
Adam B. Coleman
24
Share this post
"Kamala Harris’ greatest weakness is her inauthentic self — and black Americans can see right through it"
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
Kamala Is Losing Steam Because She's Inauthentic
If you’re wondering why she’s dropping in favorability with every key demographic, it’s because the more she talks, the more we see her for who she…
Oct 15
•
Adam B. Coleman
119
Share this post
Kamala Is Losing Steam Because She's Inauthentic
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
23
ANNOUNCEMENT: I'm Officially A Partner With XX-XY Athletics
Earlier this year, I was invited to model for Jennifer Sey’s new clothing company, XX-XY Athletics. It was a great honor to work with her and help be…
Oct 14
•
Adam B. Coleman
61
Share this post
ANNOUNCEMENT: I'm Officially A Partner With XX-XY Athletics
www.adambcoleman.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
© 2024 Adam B. Coleman
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts