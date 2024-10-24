Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

My Appearance on Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher
I was invited to a panel to talk about the election and a church that is using an emotional ploy to get black voters to choose Kamala Harris by claiming…
  
Adam B. Coleman
Kamala Harris' Bad Townhall Performance Showed How Uncomfortable She Is
She's not used to getting dirty and having heaps of pressure to succeed in such a public way
  
Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Julia Hartley-Brewer
Trump working at McDonalds, UK Labour party members campaigning for Kamala and Campaign optics
  
Adam B. Coleman
Elon Musk Shared My "I was a Trump hater" NY Post Video
What a way to start a Monday...
  
Adam B. Coleman
The Harris Campaign Has A Black Male Misandry Problem
The strategy to reach black men by the Harris campaign has to be the most condescending one I've ever seen.
  
Adam B. Coleman
My Interview on the Thoughtfully Mindless Podcast with Artie Martello
I originally met Artie at FreedomFest in Las Vegas, and I’m glad we could reconvene for this interview.
  
Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's "The U.S. Report" with James Morrow
Kamala, Obama, and the state of the election
  
Adam B. Coleman
My Appearance on "War Room" with Guest Host Monica Crowley
*Note* Apologies for the audio/video sync issues.
  
Adam B. Coleman
"Why Historic Numbers Of Black Men Like Me Are Voting Trump In 2024"
My revealing article published by The Federalist
  
Adam B. Coleman
"Kamala Harris’ greatest weakness is her inauthentic self — and black Americans can see right through it"
My Latest NY Post Article
  
Adam B. Coleman
Kamala Is Losing Steam Because She's Inauthentic
If you’re wondering why she’s dropping in favorability with every key demographic, it’s because the more she talks, the more we see her for who she…
  
Adam B. Coleman
ANNOUNCEMENT: I'm Officially A Partner With XX-XY Athletics
Earlier this year, I was invited to model for Jennifer Sey’s new clothing company, XX-XY Athletics. It was a great honor to work with her and help be…
  
Adam B. Coleman
