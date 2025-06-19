My Latest Appearance on The Rita Panahi Show on Sky News Australia

Once again, I’m thankful for the opportunity to appear on Rita’s show again. It seems I’ve become a bit of a regular on her show, which I greatly appreciate.
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Side note: I’ll be appearing on two more Sky News Australia shows today.
The Whoopi conversation did annoy me enough to write something for The New York Post, which will be in tomorrow’s paper. Enjoy the video.
Share this post