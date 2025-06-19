Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

My Latest Appearance on The Rita Panahi Show on Sky News Australia

Whoopi comparing the U.S. to Iran, Trump Gold Card and Juventus at the White House
Adam B. Coleman's avatar
Adam B. Coleman
Jun 19, 2025
5
1
Once again, I’m thankful for the opportunity to appear on Rita’s show again. It seems I’ve become a bit of a regular on her show, which I greatly appreciate.

Side note: I’ll be appearing on two more Sky News Australia shows today.

The Whoopi conversation did annoy me enough to write something for The New York Post, which will be in tomorrow’s paper. Enjoy the video.

