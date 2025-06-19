My Latest Appearance on The Rita Panahi Show on Sky News Australia

Once again, I’m thankful for the opportunity to appear on Rita’s show again. It seems I’ve become a bit of a regular on her show, which I greatly appreciate.

Side note: I’ll be appearing on two more Sky News Australia shows today.

The Whoopi conversation did annoy me enough to write something for The New York Post, which will be in tomorrow’s paper. Enjoy the video.

Share

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Refer a friend