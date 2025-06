It’s been a minute since I was on The U.S. Report with James Morrow.

We discussed the bombshell emails that pointed out how the Biden DOJ was weaponized, Ilhan Omar ungratefully calling the U.S. one of the worst nations in the world as an refugee from Somalia, and Jasmine Crockett pretending that Joe Biden didn’t display a mental decline.

Enjoy the video.

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Share

Refer a friend