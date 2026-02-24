My In-Studio Appearance with Batya Ungar-Sargon on NewsNation

I’ve known Batya for almost 5 years. She first contacted me on Twitter after finding one of my tweets and asked me to write an article for Newsweek when she was an editor there.

I had never written for a major publication before and she gave me a great opportunity. From this opportunity, we developed a friendship and the only person I have ever referred to as my mentor.

She was there for me at a pivotal of my writing and commentating career and gave me great advice.

We’ve had several shabbats together (she’s a great cook) with lots of laughs and great conversations.

I’m very proud of her for being able to land this show and honored to be a guest for the first time.

