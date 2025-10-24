My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia with Rowan Dean

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript31My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia with Rowan DeanBernie's comments on why Kamala lost, Zohran's NYC mayor bid, and Steve Bannon's Trump 3rd Term ClaimAdam B. ColemanOct 24, 202531ShareTranscriptSubscribeThis is the latest appearance made on Sky News Australia, discussing Bernie Sanders’ comments about why Kamala Harris lost, what’s happening in the NYC mayoral race and Steve Bannon’s claim that Trump will get a third term.Enjoy!ShareOrder “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon!Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.Refer a friendDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCommentaryUpdates on my video commentary work and details surrounding my articles written for the multiple publications I write for including the NY Post, Human Events & Epoch Times.Updates on my video commentary work and details surrounding my articles written for the multiple publications I write for including the NY Post, Human Events & Epoch Times.SubscribeAuthorsAdam B. ColemanRecent PostsMy Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's 'The Media Show'Oct 10 • Adam B. ColemanMy Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's 'The Media Show'Aug 8 • Adam B. ColemanMy Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's Rita Panahi ShowAug 7 • Adam B. Coleman"I Didn't Cry When My Father Died...He Was Essentially A Stranger"Jun 30 • Adam B. Coleman"I didn't know how to be a father...I knew I wasn't going to be my father"Jun 26 • Adam B. ColemanMy Interview with Jefferey Jaxen at FreedomFest 2025 in Palm Springs, CAJun 23 • Adam B. ColemanMy Latest Appearance on The U.S. Report with James Morrow on Sky News AustraliaJun 20 • Adam B. Coleman