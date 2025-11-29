My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia

I was once again invited to speak on Sky News Australia the other day (I meant to post this earlier but got distracted by the holiday).

I gave my commentary about the National Guard murders in D.C. just hours after it occurred and the vetting process of Afghan nationals during the Biden administration.

For the record, there is a video going around of another Afghan national refugee who got into a shootout with the police and was killed. This happened during a police stop about 6 months ago.

While he wasn’t brough during the Biden administration (brought over in 2014), this situation has been highlighted with additional questions about the vetting process of Afghan nationals.

Share

You can watch the video here:

Refer a friend