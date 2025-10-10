Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's 'The Media Show'

Bari Weiss, Trump Peace Deal, and Insane Joy Behar
Oct 10, 2025
Transcript

I’m glad to once again be invited back onto Sky News Australia’s “The Media Show” to give my two-cents on what’s happening here in America.

Enjoy the video!

Oh, and we are only 15 days away from Kathy Barnette’s Seeds & Roots Summit in Philadelphia, featuring Keynote Speakers Killer Mike. It will be a purpose driven a fascinating conversation about American culture, business, and prosperity for us all.

I will also be there moderating one of the panels. Tickets are available at www.kathybarnette.com.

