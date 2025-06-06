My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia

Elon has been pissed for some time but yesterday, it escalated in a very public manner. I understand both of their perspectives but I believe that Elon unnecessarily escalated this issue in a public manner and he didn’t need to.

Not only that, he insinuated that there is more to Trump and Epstein’s relationship than what we already know. To which, I posted this on X:

Might I add, Elon was cool with his children being around a guy that he’s insinuating was connected to Epstein’s pedophile ring.

There is more to this of course but I think Elon voicing is displeasure from the very beginning, which is his right, was counterintuitive. I think he’s often overly emotional and impulsive.

Share

But his biggest issue is that he’s an idealist…which works in his professional career but doesn’t mix well in politics.

Politics is a game and especially when it comes to drafting legislation, you have hundreds of competing interests that you have to take into account or else nothing will pass. In my opinion, Trump is taking the pragmatic view as this bill does have positives that he campaigned on (no tax on tips for example).

Elon wants it his way, plain and simple. He spent hundreds of millions and feels entitled to get it and it doesn’t work that way.

Refer a friend