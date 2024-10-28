I was invited on Talk TV with Alex Phillips this morning to discuss the narrative and overreaction surrounding the Trump Rally in Madison Square Garden, the political shift that has left many former Democrats considering Trump, and how the message from prominent Democrats (including Kamala Harris’ campaign) is that the interests of men are not welcomed.
Enjoy the dialogue!
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Alex Phillips