My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Alex Phillips

Trump Rally, Political Shift and Democrats Abandoning Men
Adam B. Coleman
Oct 28, 2024
I was invited on Talk TV with Alex Phillips this morning to discuss the narrative and overreaction surrounding the Trump Rally in Madison Square Garden, the political shift that has left many former Democrats considering Trump, and how the message from prominent Democrats (including Kamala Harris’ campaign) is that the interests of men are not welcomed.

Enjoy the dialogue!

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women's (XX) and Men's (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

