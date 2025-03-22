My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Alex Phillips

Share this postSpeaking Wrong At The Right TimeMy Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Alex PhillipsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptShare this postSpeaking Wrong At The Right TimeMy Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Alex PhillipsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMy Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Alex PhillipsDiscussing Trump's Executive Order to Disband the Department of EducationAdam B. ColemanMar 22, 2025Share this postSpeaking Wrong At The Right TimeMy Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Alex PhillipsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptOrder “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon!I was once again invited onto Talk to speak with Alex Phillips about Trump’s executive order to disband the Department of Education.Enjoy the discussion!SubscribeShareVisit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.Refer a friendDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postSpeaking Wrong At The Right TimeMy Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Alex PhillipsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCommentaryUpdates on my video commentary work and details surrounding my articles written for the multiple publications I write for including the NY Post, Human Events & Epoch Times.Updates on my video commentary work and details surrounding my articles written for the multiple publications I write for including the NY Post, Human Events & Epoch Times.SubscribeAuthorsAdam B. ColemanRecent PostsMy Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia with Rita PanahiMar 7 • Adam B. ColemanMAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Pre-Order My New Book "The Children We Left Behind"Feb 24 • Adam B. ColemanMy Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) With David BullJan 2 • Adam B. ColemanMy Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's 'The U.S. Report'Dec 13, 2024 • Adam B. ColemanBen Shapiro Gave Me A Shoutout On His PodcastDec 13, 2024 • Adam B. ColemanMy Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia with Rita PanahiNov 20, 2024 • Adam B. ColemanMy Latest Appearance on Talk TV (UK) with Ian CollinsNov 11, 2024 • Adam B. Coleman
