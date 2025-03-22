My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Alex Phillips

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

I was once again invited onto Talk to speak with

about Trump’s executive order to disband the Department of Education.

Enjoy the discussion!

Share

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Refer a friend