Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Alex Phillips

Discussing Trump's Executive Order to Disband the Department of Education
Adam B. Coleman
Mar 22, 2025
Share
Transcript

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon!

I was once again invited onto Talk to speak with

Alex Phillips
about Trump’s executive order to disband the Department of Education.

Enjoy the discussion!

Share

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Refer a friend

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Commentary
Updates on my video commentary work and details surrounding my articles written for the multiple publications I write for including the NY Post, Human Events & Epoch Times.
Authors
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Posts
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia with Rita Panahi
  Adam B. Coleman
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Pre-Order My New Book "The Children We Left Behind"
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) With David Bull
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's 'The U.S. Report'
  Adam B. Coleman
Ben Shapiro Gave Me A Shoutout On His Podcast
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia with Rita Panahi
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Talk TV (UK) with Ian Collins
  Adam B. Coleman