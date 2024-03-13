Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Commentary
The Leftist Solution Is To Enable The Problem, Not End It | Episode 34
8
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -27:19
-27:19

The Leftist Solution Is To Enable The Problem, Not End It | Episode 34

Video + Audio Podcast Episode
Adam B. Coleman
Mar 13, 2024
8
3
Share

For many of the major issues facing Americans, whether it be criminality, drug addiction, or illegal immigration, the leftist "solution" is to enable bad behavior with vanity measures that only further human misery instead of interrupting it.

People who enable usually start from a place of genuine concern but conclude that the simplest action, in combination with rationalization of this action, is their solution to the problem. The fact that they are doing something, even if it perpetuates the problem, becomes enough.

If you'd like to read the Substack article, you can do so here: https://www.adambcoleman.com/p/the-leftist-solution-is-to-enable

Discussion about this episode

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Commentary
Updates on my video commentary work and details surrounding my articles written for the multiple publications I write for including the NY Post, Human Events & Epoch Times.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Pre-Order My New Book "The Children We Left Behind"
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) With David Bull
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's 'The U.S. Report'
  Adam B. Coleman
Ben Shapiro Gave Me A Shoutout On His Podcast
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia with Rita Panahi
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Talk TV (UK) with Ian Collins
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia with Rita Panahi
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Talk TV (UK) with Julia Hartley-Brewer
  Adam B. Coleman