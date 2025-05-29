Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia

Biden's Autopen, Institutional Entitlement, and the negative image of the Democratic party
Adam B. Coleman's avatar
Adam B. Coleman
May 29, 2025
Transcript

I’m thankful to once again be invited onto Sky News Australia to discuss all things in American politics.

We even got to discuss my friend

Jennifer Sey
’s lawsuit with the State of Colorado for impeding her ability to market her company due to their “anti-discrimination laws” which could get her company, XX-XY Athletics, into legal trouble for simply stating that men shouldn’t participate in women’s sports. Enjoy.

