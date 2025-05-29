My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia

I’m thankful to once again be invited onto Sky News Australia to discuss all things in American politics.
We even got to discuss my friend’s lawsuit with the State of Colorado for impeding her ability to market her company due to their “anti-discrimination laws” which could get her company, XX-XY Athletics, into legal trouble for simply stating that men shouldn’t participate in women’s sports. Enjoy.
