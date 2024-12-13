Ben Shapiro Gave Me A Shoutout On His Podcast

My latest article really got a lot of people’s attention. When I receive a bunch of emails and DMs from the public, I know it landed. A Twitter friend sent me a DM saying “BEN SHAPIRO SAID YOUR NAME!” and I found the clip online.

I sometimes forget the reach of the NY Post because I’m so focused on writing how I genuinely feel. When I used to drive a lot with my old job, I listened to Ben’s podcast, so getting the recognition was cool.

FYI, Here is the video I did for the NY Post’s YouTube channel breaking down why I wrote the piece.

Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/12/09/opinion/jordan-neelys-father-blames-racism-and-system-for-sons-death-but-where-was-he/

