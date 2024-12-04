Breaking Bread with Alexandra Sullivan in Connecticut

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In this episode of Breaking Bread, I enjoy a home-cooked meal with Alexandra Sullivan, the author of "She Didn't Start the Fire." We discuss the fight to unmask children in school, upper-class privilege, and the importance of time investment for our children's success.
Purchase her book here: https://www.amazon.com/She-Didnt-Start-Fire-Apolitical/dp/B0DK41WVWJ
