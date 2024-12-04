Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Alexandra Sullivan in Connecticut
Breaking Bread with Alexandra Sullivan in Connecticut

Adam B. Coleman
Dec 04, 2024
1
Transcript

In this episode of Breaking Bread, I enjoy a home-cooked meal with Alexandra Sullivan, the author of "She Didn't Start the Fire." We discuss the fight to unmask children in school, upper-class privilege, and the importance of time investment for our children's success.

Purchase her book here: https://www.amazon.com/She-Didnt-Start-Fire-Apolitical/dp/B0DK41WVWJ

Adam B. Coleman
