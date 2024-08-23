Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBreaking BreadBreaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta2Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:14:34-1:14:34Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in AtlantaAdam B. ColemanAug 23, 20242Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptSubscribeIn this episode of Breaking Bread, I enjoy some sushi with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW, to discuss the state of psychology today, the responsibility to help gender-confused children and unproductive empathy.Subscribe to Pamela’s Substack: Pamela Garfield-Jaeger ShareRefer a friendDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBreaking BreadCasual conversations while enjoying a mealCasual conversations while enjoying a mealSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAdam B. ColemanRecent EpisodesBreaking Bread with Alexandra Sullivan in ConnecticutDec 4, 2024 • Adam B. ColemanThey were too comfortable to care about their children in schools | Alexandra SullivanDec 3, 2024 • Adam B. ColemanBreaking Bread with Paula ScanlanNov 21, 2024 • Adam B. ColemanBreaking Bread with Dr. Jay Richards in Washington DC MetroNov 15, 2024 • Adam B. ColemanBreaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in AtlantaOct 8, 2024 • Adam B. ColemanBreaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in AtlantaSep 5, 2024 • Adam B. ColemanBreaking Bread with Michelle Smith in AtlantaSep 2, 2024 • Adam B. Coleman
