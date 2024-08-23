Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:14:34
-1:14:34

Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta

Adam B. Coleman
Aug 23, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

In this episode of Breaking Bread, I enjoy some sushi with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW, to discuss the state of psychology today, the responsibility to help gender-confused children and unproductive empathy.

Subscribe to Pamela’s Substack:

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger

Share

Refer a friend

Discussion about this episode

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
Breaking Bread with Alexandra Sullivan in Connecticut
  Adam B. Coleman
They were too comfortable to care about their children in schools | Alexandra Sullivan
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Paula Scanlan
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Richards in Washington DC Metro
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman