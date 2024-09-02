Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta

Audio + 4k Video
Adam B. Coleman
Sep 02, 2024
Transcript

In this episode of "Breaking Bread", I enjoyed lunch with Michelle Smith from @ForceofLightEn1 as we discussed "Woke Hollywood" creating unlikable female characters, the crossover between politics and entertainment and misunderstandings surrounding Christianity.

Michelle Smith’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ForceOfLightEntertainment

