In this episode of Breaking Bread, Dr. Jay Richards and I enjoy Thai food together while discussing protecting children from mutilation, fasting for weight loss, and the increase in people finding Christ since the pandemic.

Share

XX-XY Athletics is the only athletic brand that stands up for women’s sports

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Refer a friend