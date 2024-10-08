Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta
Adam B. Coleman
Oct 08, 2024
In this episode, I enjoyed lunch with Gabrielle Clark, the founder of Affirming Reality. We discussed how she got involved with helping to de-program radicalized children, class privilege, and the benefits of patriotism.

You can follow Gabrielle on X/Twitter: https://x.com/GabsClark5

Visit Affirming Reality’s website: https://www.affirmingreality.com

Adam B. Coleman
