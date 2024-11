In this "Breaking Bread" episode, I had a wonderful conversation with fellow XX-XY Athletics ambassador and former UPenn swimmer while enjoying some Sushi.

We discussed her experience being around Lia Thomas, the NCAA enablers, and parenting techniques.

XX-XY Athletics is the only athletic brand that stands up for women’s sports

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Share

Refer a friend