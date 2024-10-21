Elon Musk Shared My "I was a Trump hater" NY Post Video

The New York Post about a year ago started asking people who write articles to make short videos talking about what they wrote for their YouTube channel.

My recent article “How I learned the truth of media's 'very fine' Trump lies” was the subject of the video. That video got a lot of traction on YouTube with over 280K views.

Well, that video has resurfaced on Twitter/X this morning and Elon Musk shared it with his 202 Million followers. Let’s just say my notifications and follower count have significantly increased in a matter of hours.

I didn’t realize this had happened until my friends started DMing me with excitement and I was completely confused.

What a way to start a Monday…let’s see how the rest of this week goes!

