Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Commentary
Episode 3: "Don't Be A Nice Guy, Be A Polite Guy"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -43:21
-43:21

Episode 3: "Don't Be A Nice Guy, Be A Polite Guy"

Adam B. Coleman
Jan 27, 2023
Share

In this episode, I’ll be discussing my article published on my Substack titled “Don’t Be A Nice Guy, Be A Polite Guy” and what motivated me to write this article. I’ll be telling a couple of stories about what happened when I was the nice guy while attempting to date women and how people, especially women, perceive the nice guy persona.

Discussion about this episode

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Commentary
Updates on my video commentary work and details surrounding my articles written for the multiple publications I write for including the NY Post, Human Events & Epoch Times.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Pre-Order My New Book "The Children We Left Behind"
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) With David Bull
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's 'The U.S. Report'
  Adam B. Coleman
Ben Shapiro Gave Me A Shoutout On His Podcast
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia with Rita Panahi
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Talk TV (UK) with Ian Collins
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia with Rita Panahi
  Adam B. Coleman
My Latest Appearance on Talk TV (UK) with Julia Hartley-Brewer
  Adam B. Coleman