Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Commentary
Episode 4: "Republicans and the Importance of Race Self-Identification for Black Americans"
Episode 4: "Republicans and the Importance of Race Self-Identification for Black Americans"

Adam B. Coleman
Feb 15, 2023
This episode stems from the following tweet that I sent out. Some misinterpreted it as me saying that Republicans should act like Democrats by pandering to them 24/7 or that this is more personal to me and how I self-identify; this is incorrect.

What I’m actually saying is they should do at least the minimum if they’re actually trying to widen their party’s tent: accept them.

Twitter avatar for @wrong_speak
Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan @wrong_speak
74% of black Americans see their race as very to extremely important to their identity (Pew Research). Republicans, it doesn't help you to tell black people to change this while trying to get their vote. We're capable of being proud of being black AND American.
10:41 AM ∙ Feb 14, 2023
101Retweets

This is a political analysis of how you bring people over to your side. First, you have to understand them and then you should accept them.

In this episode, I explain in greater detail why I tweeted this and what I believe Republicans are overlooking when it comes to the topic of race for black Americans, especially black conservatives, and their avoidance of legitimate race discussions since the start of the anti-woke movement.

