Episode 5: "I'm not on your team" - Rejecting Political Conformity
Episode 5: "I'm not on your team" - Rejecting Political Conformity

Adam B. Coleman
Apr 06, 2023
After one of the dumbest days in U.S. history as Donald Trump was indicted for non-sense crimes, I had some individuals who didn't like that I had criticisms of Trump and select conservatives who literally analogized him to being like Jesus, MLK and Mandela.

I had someone hold money over my head promising to unsubscribe from me (which I hope they did…good riddance), people tell me what I should say and how I should say it.

It became a good time to tweet this message out and follow it up with this podcast episode:

Discussion about this episode

Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
