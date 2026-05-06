From ‘Great Replacement’ Denial to Open Preference for Illegal Immigrants

Years ago, we were told that the Great Replacement Theory was a white supremacist framing of replacing white Americans with non-whites in America.

However, there is a more overt replacement that is happening: preferring illegal labor over a more costly American labor force.

Ten years ago, most Democrats would have denied that they are advocating for the safe harbor of illegal immigrants in America. They wouldn’t have boasted about how illegal labor is helping their economy grow.

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I was a Democrat at the time and it would have been a major red-flag if a prominent Democrat was behaving as they are today.

Even if they believed it, they would have hid it from the spotlight and vehemently denied it as a right-wing talking point drudged up by Fox News.

But we are in a new era, a Trump era, where the entire political model is to play the opposite game of Trump no matter what. This is layered on top of the Democrats stepping aside from their traditional stance of being aesthetic advocates of the American working class in favor of big business.

This combination, mixed in with their willingness to pal around with open communists, has brought us where we are today, where a California gubernatorial candidate embraces people who aren’t supposed to be here as being the same as the law-abiding residents of America.

Katie Porter, who I call “Cluster B Katie” for all of the obvious pathological reasons, has a linguistic tell within her response to the topic of illegal immigration and working with immigration enforcement.

That tell is that she frames these individuals who broke our immigration laws to stay in this country as being “Californians.”

In other words, there is no difference between the guy born in Sacramento who is an upstanding citizen and the guy who paid cartel members to bring him across the border, to violate every employment and immigration law (if not other laws) to stay in the state.

This is how the replacement happens.

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If there is no difference between the two, then there is truly no difference between an American and any other national around the world. It’s the dissolving of nationhood for profit and political power.

The more people who live in a given area, the more congressional representation that area receives in the census count. By allowing their state to be packed with non-citizens, Democrats gain extra House seats and greater governmental power.

They are turning a blind eye to illegal immigration because they see it as securing their political future.

To be clear, it’s not about white people or colored people; it’s about who is more profitable and politically expansive.

The Democrats in California clearly see illegal immigrants as a driver in their state’s economy; whether that’s true or not is a different story. Illegal immigration, no matter the industry, is overwhelmingly beneficial to the employer, not the employee.

You can pay these people less than what you would normally pay an American, you can get away with having labor without paying employee taxes, and you don’t have to give them health benefits since the state wants to establish an environment where illegal immigrant healthcare is subsidized.

The truth is that Americans are expensive to employ. We have a lot of expectations of treatment, those pesky equal opportunity rules, and a wage expectation that is far superior to the third-world foreigner in desperation.

Labor is always the first area on the chopping block for any business, and they begin by going after the base workforce. The lower the skill, the more replaceable they are with illegal immigrants or machinery.

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However, what’s dangerous about California is that the Democratic Party views this state as the laboratory of Democrat policy experiments. The worst ideas start there first and eventually spread elsewhere.

Unfortunately, Katie Porter isn’t alone in her views because if it were only just her, I wouldn’t be writing any of this.

The problem is that this has become the mainstream stance of the Democratic Party, where immigration status no longer matters, only the base illusion that said person is a “good guy” who wants an opportunity in the land of opportunity.

What I would stress to people is that illegal immigration isn’t just a legal matter; it’s an ethical and safety matter. I’m in the process of filming a documentary talking to family members who had loved ones killed by illegal immigrants driving semi-trucks.

Wrong Speak Films is currently crowdfunding a new documentary, The Illegal Highways, about illegal immigrants in the trucking industry and the victims they leave behind. It’s victim centric concept that hits home how detrimental this situation is for the safety of Americans on the road.

If you can give, please go to our GiveSendGo: www.givesendgo.com/theillegalhighways

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The commonality between these families is that there is no real justice for them. The drivers either get deported or receive light sentences. Sanctuary laws create legal hurdles, and political district attorneys don’t want to prosecute to the fullest extent to bring justice.

You can’t sell to me that illegal immigration is a victimless crime when I’m sitting across from a widow who lost her husband to an illegal immigrant truck driver who was deported over 16 times.

Illegal immigration creates a two-tier system, one that is incredibly unfair for the people who are following the rules and soft repercussions (if any) for the rule breakers.

It’s important for us all to notice the language being used by the Democratic Party today: “Undocumented” instead of “Illegal.” The need to frame anyone who lays their head in the state of California as being Californians.

They’re married to the belief that illegal labor is necessary and that fostering a hostile environment will be a detriment to their state and their donors. But even more so, they want the expansion of census representation to maintain power throughout Democratic-leaning districts.

We’re not being replaced out of altruism; it’s about greed and power.

Refer a friend