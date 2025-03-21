Tim Walz Isn't Masculine, He's Insecure

For a video breakdown of this article, you can watch this YouTube video.

Please Subscribe to the Channel!

It’s abundantly clear to me that Tim Walz does not understand what masculinity is, based on his demeanor and his constant comparisons of manhood to activities rather than attributes.

When Walz was chosen as Kamala Harris’s running mate, Democrats immediately saw it as an opportunity to "win back" the men they had alienated with their anti-male, antagonistic rhetoric and irreverent messaging toward us.

Kamala Harris had a quintessential "man problem," and they thought Tim Walz could shore up her failing male support in the polls.

MSNBC fawned over him, portraying him as a sort of modern or new-age man who is highly emotional yet somehow internally macho.

Share

Through the lens of there being only two types of men—toxic and non-toxic—they spent so much time painting Trump as the toxic man that they were left with a try-hard, insecure figure like Tim Walz.

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

There are many ways to tell if someone is insecure about who they are, but a clear sign is that they spend far too much time trying to prove what they are instead of simply being it.

Trump doesn’t incessantly talk about how he’s a "real man" or use every media appearance to convince you he’s relatable to men through some stereotypically male activity. Whether you love or hate Trump, he just is himself. He’s confident—not because he says he’s confident, but because he simply is.

A person who explicitly tells you how smart they are likely isn’t smart and doesn’t believe it themselves. This applies to any other internal attribute. It’s not for someone to tell you their character; it’s for others to assess for themselves.

Tim Walz believes that masculinity is measurable by the activities he’s participated in and by bragging about how great he is at a given male-associated pursuit.

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

While there are activities typically associated with men, those activities don’t make you masculine or a man. Tim Walz loves to bring up how he hunts, but there are women who hunt too—that doesn’t make them men or masculine.

Walz’s insecurity aligns with my biggest problem with the political left and how they equate the essence of manhood with a list of activities instead of personal qualities. It’s no different from saying womanhood is equivalent to wearing dresses and makeup, which is an absurdly low threshold.

So, what is a masculine man? Masculine men are balanced individuals who are not easily toppled emotionally. They are confident in their capabilities while maintaining humility and acknowledging where they fall short.

Masculine men are calm under pressure yet recognize the need to step away from conflict when necessary. These men are purpose-driven and willing to sacrifice themselves for the people they love.

Share

You can also read this article and comment on this article on the new social media platform, Weave ! Speak freely, build trust and gain friends.

https://hiweave.com/item/it-s-abundantly-clear-to-me-that-tim-walz

Plenty of masculine men don’t know how to fix a car, play football, or hunt, because these activities never defined what it is to be a man. They are simply pursuits that men can bond over, learn from, or use to accentuate what they already possess.

Walz is what I would define as a performative man. He’s a guy who is always trying to prove himself to the world, which is why he’s constantly talking about the supposedly manly things he does. He sounds incredibly goofy when he tries to talk tough, as if this middle-aged man is prepared to get into a street fight at a moment’s notice.

But masculine men don’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone. They don’t speak recklessly, especially about engaging in violent acts.

If you are something, you don’t have to convince anyone to believe it. People can tell what’s genuine and what isn’t.

Tim Walz isn’t some new-age masculine man; he’s an insecure guy who desperately wants you to believe he’s something more than he actually is.

Refer a friend