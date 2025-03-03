CNN Stands For 'Condescending News Network'

I'm convinced that CNN actually stands for “Condescending News Network.”

They are unnecessarily snarky & demeaning when they engage in debate because they really believe they're the smartest people in every room.

Their crap attitudes are a result of catering to the elitist left, carving out an even more dogmatic niche audience than in previous years.

The people they bring onto their panels and hire as contributors are so abrasively condescending that it's like second nature for them to hit you with a rude quip for the sake of exuding their self-perceived dominance over anyone who dares to challenge their egotism.

Their high self-regard makes them equally loud and oblivious to how foolish they appear to outsiders when they are wrong.

In a recent appearance, "Journalist" Toure, in a classic snobbish manner, repeatedly laced Scott Jennings with unnecessary condescending remarks.

Classic one-liners like "Do I need to give you a civics lesson?" and "At some near point, this conversation is going to look very silly to you."

Meanwhile, in typical deranged fashion, Toure is implying that Trump will put someone in charge of the military to do Trump's bidding...when Trump is already in charge of the military as the commander-in-chief.

Share

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Speaking of unlikable snobs, CNN routinely features Washington Post's Catherine Rampell on roundtables to visually demonstrate her contempt for anyone disagreeing with her.

My favorite moment was when she was sitting next to a successful businessman, Kevin O'Leary, and she's constantly interrupts him to tell him how business really works. Granted, she is a former associate economics professor and likely knows more than I do about economics.

However, only a fool would think they know more about a given topic than a person who lives it day in and day out. It's like thinking that the sports announcer knows more about basketball than an NBA player.

The icing on the cake is CNN anchor Jake Tapper coming out with a new book focused on the cognitive decline of Joe Biden during his administration when he made it a point to snide Lara Trump for saying the most obvious.

The true irony is that Tappers' book is about how people weren’t allowed to talk about his mental decline, yet he was part of this enforcement. It's like the getaway driver complaining about the prevalence of bank robberies.

So, I'm not being misunderstood: I have no problem with debates and passionate discussions surrounding politics and news. For me, it's not about a particular side and defending someone because of personal bias.

I'm focusing on the decorum, or lack thereof, that exists in the mainstream media atmosphere. Since 2020, my political worldview has been molded by rejecting outright snobbery coming from the media and politicians alike.

Share

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

Part of the reason I started contributing to publications like the New York Post and Newsweek was because of how elitists in the media give bad faith interpretations about how Americans see the world.

In other words, outlets like CNN have turned into an unlikable network and with every passing day, they repel viewers like they're broadcasting kryptonite.

It's not just that their hosts and panelists have contempt for the people sitting across from them, but that air of disdain transmits through the cameras as well.

It took me a while to contemplate why people still watch CNN, regardless of if you're on the political left or right. For some, it's the habit of watching legacy media that is difficult to quit.

However, I believe the real audience they're catering to is the classical elitist who is familiar with speaking to people "below" them with an unabashed, condescending attitude.

Share

The reason most Americans are turning off the mainstream media for their information is because they've realized that the message coming across isn't for them anymore. It's for a class of Americans that enjoys being argumentative and ridiculing anyone they feel isn't on their level.

This attitude is a massive turn off for most Americans. We get nothing from watching six to eight people yell over each other and laughing in the face of someone who has an opposing viewpoint.

Normal people don't engage in this type of in-person demonizing and have a healthy amount of humility. The people on these networks aren't normal though, which is why they look alien to us.

With the average CNN viewer being 67 addition to their lack of self-reflection, makes it inevitable that this legacy network will be put out to pasture.

But don't worry, they'll blame us for their downfall. Accountability isn't the media's forte after all.

Refer a friend