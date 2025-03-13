Politics Is A Show And You Are The Audience

For a video breakdown of this article, you can watch this YouTube video.

Politics is filled with emotional manipulation tactics, and the more irrational you are, the more you make people money or the easier you are to guide as pawns.

You’ll be encouraged to focus on perceived personal character traits of politicians you’ll never meet and who don’t know you for a very particular reason: It’s unverifiable for 99.9% of the population.

I’ve seen several movies with Joe Pesci, but I’d never pretend to know the true character of Joe Pesci or confuse his public perception with being his definitive personality.

Much of what you see surrounding politicians is curated, and you only see what they want you to see. They often rehearse answers and have teams of staffers come up with their responses. In other words, politics is one big show that people take too seriously.

Don’t get me wrong, I understand why. Someone like Trump has a lot of power, and you should be critical of someone like him. However, there’s a bit of performance to him and dramatization that comes from his adversaries in the opposition party.

The same way you have your favorite or most hated character in a television series you watch, there are tactics that have you taking the same approach but with real people.

Now, people are told that they must either love or hate a given politician and ignore being pragmatic about real flawed people that you neither hate nor love.

And often, with these emotions of loving or hating someone comes the idea that your favorite political character loves or hates you back. There’s an entire industry built on fans of television shows meeting their favorite characters—I mean, actors—in person.

I was watching this video from "The Standard of Truth Podcast" with April Chapman, and she was explaining how a male stranger became irrationally emotional and aggressive with her about Donald Trump.

It was a conversation that he initiated, expecting her to say she hates his least favorite character in a political series, Donald Trump, when he was thrown off guard by her stating that she’s in favor of what he’s doing in his presidency.

He became overly emotional, got in her face, and needed someone to intervene to calm him down. But what was fascinating was when he told her that Donald Trump "doesn’t love her," meaning doesn’t love Black people.

Her response was that she doesn’t need a man she doesn’t know to love her to do his job or give her self-worth.

For this man, Donald Trump isn’t a politician but a villainous character he can’t stand. He hates him so much that he continues to watch the next episode to see what terrible thing he’ll do.

But like any television show, what you’re seeing is often dictated by producers, writers, and editors. When you read a ridiculous headline, if you read the story in good faith, it’s likely not that crazy.

When you hear a bonkers narrative about Trump, ask yourself, "Can the president even do that?" and a Google search will show you that he can’t.

Every addictive television show has several wild cliffhangers to keep you hooked. But the reality of politics is far more boring than people want to believe.

It’s filled with boring, nerdy, and slightly eccentric types who are often risk-averse. They’re not leading men or women on television shows because they’re not that interesting.

Occasionally, there’s some real drama that happens, but trust me when I say that this is stuff you’ll never see on television or reported in any publication.

It’s usually rumor-mill stuff and personal stories you’ll hear from the horse’s mouth that the public would never find out. When you’re friendly with politicians and political insiders, this is pretty common stuff.

If there’s anything I can get across to you, it’s this: The people you think are evil or amazing are neither. They’re all flawed people who sometimes do good and bad. Some have good intentions most of the time; some don’t. It’s a mixed bag.

Even the people I’d never vote for, some are probably cool to hang out with. I have people in my life who don’t agree with my politics and still love me because I’m not some distant television character.

But this is why they must spice up the conversation: The people in the political world aren’t that interesting.

You’re the audience they’re manipulating, not informing.

