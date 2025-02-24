MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Pre-Order My New Book "The Children We Left Behind"

Today, I'm proud to announce the pre-sale of my upcoming book (April 1 Release) "The Children We Left Behind.”

It's a non-political, cultural critique of Western culture and the proliferation of childhood abandonment and family separation through the eyes of an abandoned child: me.

Pre-Order Paperback Directly through Wrong Speak Publishing https://wrongspeak.net/shop/

Pre-Order Paperback / Kindle on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Children-Left-Behind-Rationalizes-Separation/dp/B0DSJZWMDL/ref=sr_1_1?asc_campaign=fddc9229cf312a98802caca3e484a955&asc_source=01HPSC557S3N9MA2MVJTEJ7DN5&tag=snx193-20

Audiobook will be available by April 1, 2025.

Share

Nearly every major social problem in the West can be traced back to our declining appreciation for the nuclear family structure and our failure to plan for families properly.

Our culture has shifted from prioritizing sacrifice for the benefit of innocent children to catering to the fleeting desires of the adults who bring them into the world.

As a result, family separation has become commonplace, and what we consider normal is often rationalized, even when it harms our children. The culture of radical individualism among adults has left children to bear the consequences of their parents' choices.

I was once that child who was left behind, neglected by his father, and witnessed his mother shoulder the load for our survival. My father's choice to abandon me physically and emotionally contributed to my decades of struggle with depression, low self-esteem, and suicidal ideation.

If we are to change our culture's trajectory, we must sacrifice our pride and prioritize the needs of our children over our own selfish desires. Our children must come first, or they will come last-there is no middle ground.

Refer a friend