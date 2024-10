I was invited to a panel to talk about the election and a church that is using an emotional ploy to get black voters to choose Kamala Harris by claiming they’ll be made slaves again if Trump wins.

My voice sounds really deep and I think it could be the placement of my microphone. Working on it for future appearances.

