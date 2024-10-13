Playback speed
My Appearance on Jesse Watters Friday Night

A wild day: From being published in the New York Post to in-studio with Jesse Watters
Adam B. Coleman
Oct 13, 2024
Friday was a whirlwind of a day…

The New York Post reached out to me to see if I was interested in writing an article in response to Obama’s comments. It took me less than an hour and a half to write and submit it. Less than an hour later, it was online and gaining massive traction.

A couple of hours later, I saw one of the producers for Jesse Watters sent me a DM on Twitter/X to appear on his show. At first, I thought it was going to be a remote appearance but they opted to send me a driver and have me come in-studio.

I’ve been inside Fox’s studios once before for the Fox & Friends First early morning show last year but I’d never appeared on Jesse Watter’s show before.

A little behind the scenes, we ran into a lot of traffic and I got there a couple minutes before I went live on primetime television.

The responses have been overwhelmingly positive and my notifications have been ridiculous for the past 48 hours. A true blessing.

This clip is the best one I could find. I only spoke for a couple of minutes.

If you haven’t read my NY Post article, here is a link: https://nypost.com/2024/10/11/opinion/no-thanks-obama-this-black-man-will-make-up-his-own-mind-and-not-be-shamed-into-voting-for-kamala/

