My Appearance on "War Room" with Guest Host Monica Crowley

Adam B. Coleman
Oct 17, 2024
5
1
Transcript

*Note* Apologies for the audio/video sync issues. It may have been a broadcast issue.

Monica was filling in for Steve and immediately contacted me to have me on as a guest. I’m extremely blessed to call her a friend and get to know her even better after meeting her in Florida for our “Breaking Bread” episode.

We discuss Obama’s statements about black men and the Democratic Party’s strategy with Kamala Harris. Enjoy the videos.

