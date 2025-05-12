My Interview with Alex Phillips on Talk (UK)

While I was in London, I had the opportunity to go in-studio withto discuss my new book “The Children We Left Behind”.
As some of you are aware, I routinely appear on Talk to give my opinion on American politics to an UK audience and it was great to finally meet Alex in-person.
I really do appreciate her opening up about her own childhood experience growing up without her biological father and providing a platform for us to have a meaningful discussion about the West’s nihilism and selfishness surrounding family.
Enjoy the interview.
Share this post