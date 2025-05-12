Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

My Interview with Alex Phillips on Talk (UK)

I went in-sudio to discuss my book and the state of the family in the West
May 12, 2025
While I was in London, I had the opportunity to go in-studio with

Alex Phillips
to discuss my new book “The Children We Left Behind”.

As some of you are aware, I routinely appear on Talk to give my opinion on American politics to an UK audience and it was great to finally meet Alex in-person.

I really do appreciate her opening up about her own childhood experience growing up without her biological father and providing a platform for us to have a meaningful discussion about the West’s nihilism and selfishness surrounding family.

Enjoy the interview.

If you’d like to purchase a copy, you can go to www.thechildrenweleftbehind.com or buy it directly from Wrong Speak Publishing at www.wrongspeak.net/shop

