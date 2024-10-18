I was once again invited to James Morrow’s “The U.S. Report” to discuss my articles in The New York Post about Kamala’s authenticity problem and the Democrats' struggles with black male voters.
You can read those New York Post articles here:
No thanks, Obama — this black man will make up his own mind and not be shamed into voting for Kamala
Kamala Harris’ greatest weakness is her inauthentic self — and black Americans can see right through it
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's "The U.S. Report" with James Morrow