Al Sharpton Okay'd Kathy Hochul To Take A Black Man's Job

Kathy Hochul wants to remove Eric Adams from his office as mayor. However, Eric Adams is a black man and because they love identity politics, they're also afraid of the image of a white woman taking a black man's job.

That's why Al Sharpton is there. The Democrats use Al Sharpton like he's the pope of black people. Hardly any Black people care what he thinks. It's only a specific class of black Americans that listen to him and they're typically in a higher tax bracket.

That part doesn't matter to Kathy Hochul. What matters is what Al Sharpton represents in the media: The Voice of Black America.

If Kathy can get the blessing of Al Sharpton to take down the black mayor of the largest city in America, then she can move forward with a shield of accusations of racism.

Al Sharpton is supposedly a member of the media now and would probably consider himself a journalist. Why would a sitting governor ask a journalist what he thinks? It would be like Trump asking Tucker Carlson to give a press conference before an unprecedented governmental action.

The reason why most black people don't care about what Al Sharpton thinks is because he's morally compromised. Sharpton is for sale to the highest bidder and trust that his "non-profit" will receive a lump sum payment from "donors" for him pimping out his race for political expedients.

Years ago, I had looked up Al Sharpton's National Action Network's 990 form, and he pays himself typically around a million dollars a year. Where do you think that money comes from?

Kamala Harris paid Al Sharpton's National Action Network $500,000 just before her interview with him on MSNBC. He’s a paid operative who sells his likeness to the highest bidder in the party.

I believe that Hochul is looking for enough political support statewide to take down Eric Adams. I would venture to say that this probably wasn't her idea in the first place.

Likely, if Hochul is stating her interest in this publicly, she's getting a push from state Democrats and/or Democrat donors to step in.

Al Sharpton is only a piece to this puzzle to either take down Eric Adams or get him to change his mind about assisting I.C.E. (AKA working with the Trump administration) to deport criminal migrants from jails. I don't see Eric Adams backing down and this situation will probably get worse before it gets better.

New York Democrats used Sharpton to cover for any perceived notions that Kathy Hochul's pursuit to take down a Black mayor is racially motivated.

New York Democrats can now make Sharpton the front man, essentially saying, "See, even the black pope is fine with it!"

There is no other reason why a sitting governor would call on Al Sharpton in a critical and potentially unprecedented moment if they were to discover a way to remove him from his seat.

They are going to use every measure to take down Eric Adams, whether it be exploiting a political loophole or weaponizing the state court system to take him down.

Sharpton, an anointed black figure in the Democratic party, must play cover and give his blessing for this much heat coming towards a black man in power.

Gotham's Kathy Hochul put out the "black-signal" and Al Sharpton showed up to save the day (for a fee). Too bad he’s really The Joker.

