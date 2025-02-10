Where Is The Media's Empathy For Americans?

The mainstream media constantly tells us how we must be empathetic to the plight of the illegal immigrant.

But I have a question: When will the media give a damn about the plight of the law-abiding citizen? When will they have empathy for our plight and stop talking down to us?

In this ABC interview with the Border Czar, Tom Homan, the anchor cites a Washington Post article about a recently deported illegal immigrant who worked at a chicken processing factory.

The anchor softly and empathetically describes a deported man with four children; he was not a hardened criminal, yet they sent him back to his home country.

Share

There is so much tenderness in how he describes a man who knowingly entered our country and avoided deportation for twenty-four years and swiftly glosses over how his only trouble in America was when he was once prosecuted for driving without a license.

It's something that has been driving me crazy about this discussion over illegal immigration; this unearned empathy for people who knowingly broke the law.

It's this immense sadness for people who are "trying to build a better life" while simultaneously not giving a damn about the law-abiding American citizen who's trying to do the same.

The only reason this man is being highlighted was because he had successfully stayed in this country for twenty-four years and had multiple children here.

XX-XY Athletics is the only athletic brand that stands up for women’s sports

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

But it's a framing issue, because proper framing would describe him as a criminal alien who avoided deportation for over two decades.

It's like saying we shouldn't arrest your local drug dealer because he's sold drugs for twenty-four years without being arrested.

Every American I know is trying their best to do the right thing, follow the law, and live a relatively good life. Most of the people I know are just getting by and crossing their fingers that the economy doesn't take a downturn.

Every American I know complains about inflation pricing when they shop for goods and are concerned about their children's future. So, when will we obtain some empathy from the media?

The reason why this is important is that if the media is more concerned with the plight of people who aren't supposed to be here, they'll never challenge the institutions who are making our lives more difficult.

The pandemic lockdowns are an example of this lack of concern for people who want to open up their small businesses or wanted to find a more rational way to return to normal life. They had no empathy for the plight of the people who were pushing back against authoritarian measures.

In fact, many of the people in our media purposeless avoided challenging authority and proceeded to snicker when someone defiant died while advocating for a better circumstance revolving around our families and communities.

But when normal people are screaming about how illegal immigration has dramatically affected their lives in a variety of ways, their concerns are drowned out by the illegal immigrant fable. The illegal hypothetical story is far more important to them than your provable turmoil.

Share

Who cares that you're living paycheck to paycheck, can't afford an insurance premium increase, and fear your company will lay you off?

Who cares that you haven't received a raise in years and yet the cost of living steadily increases? Why should they care that the American dream of home ownership is no longer possible for you unless you make over four times the average American income?

The only time the media makes these tribulations a prime concern is if they can politicize it to hurt the party or politician they don't like.

We were told that the economy was amazing under Biden and Harris, yet that was one of the top reason people voted for Trump.

A compromised and uninterested media, ignoring the typical American experience outside the elitist bubble, could alone create this narrative disconnect.

It's almost as if we're actively being ignored until our issues can be weaponized because we don't have journalists who operate out of concern or even curiosity.

Nearly every working-class concern gets stored away until it can be repackaged as a weapon to hurt someone rather than to help us.

But one thing is for sure; the elitists who dominate mainstream media aren't losing sleep over what the average American is struggling with. They don't care that you're straddling the economic edges daily, praying that you don't fall over.

The prosperity of the working class or poor is not their interest when they have an underclass they can use to make themselves feel better from the comfort of their plush suburban homes.

And in this romance of a deported family man, they never consider that before this illegal immigrant started working at that chicken plant, an American citizen gladly stood in that spot, earning an honest income to take care of his or her family.

Refer a friend