American Leftists Project 'Race' Onto The Rest Of The World | Episode 32 | Filmed in 5.7K 10-bit Color
Adam B. Coleman
Mar 08, 2024
American leftists project onto the rest of the world the American version of race to inject a white supremacy narrative & imply the entire world is inherently racially motivated.

However, I've found that my treatment abroad was more based on where I'm from, not my being black.

