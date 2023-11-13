Breaking Bread with Ada Lluch in Miami, Florida - Episode 18 - Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

I had the pleasure of sitting down with Twitter/X influencer Ada Lluch in Miami, Florida to discuss the cultural and political differences between the United States and her homeland of Spain.

You can follow Ada Lluch on Twitter/X: @ada_lluch





