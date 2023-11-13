Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Ada Lluch in Miami, Florida - Episode 18 - Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread with Ada Lluch in Miami, Florida - Episode 18 - Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Adam B. Coleman
Nov 13, 2023
I had the pleasure of sitting down with Twitter/X influencer Ada Lluch in Miami, Florida to discuss the cultural and political differences between the United States and her homeland of Spain.

You can follow Ada Lluch on Twitter/X: @ada_lluch



Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Adam B. Coleman
