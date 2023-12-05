Breaking Bread with Adam Foster in Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Episode 20

In this episode of "Breaking Bread", I talk to musician and DJ Adam Foster about the current political climate and the impacts of fentanyl deaths on his generation at his lovely condo in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Adam and I have been following each other on Twitter for quite some time but he rarely discusses politics publicly. He’s an insightful guy and a critical thinker, which is why we get along well. Enjoy the conversation.

You can follow Adam Foster on Twitter/X @adamfostermusic

