Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Adam Foster in Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Episode 20
0:00
-1:28:49

Breaking Bread with Adam Foster in Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Episode 20

Adam B. Coleman
Dec 05, 2023
Share

In this episode of "Breaking Bread", I talk to musician and DJ Adam Foster about the current political climate and the impacts of fentanyl deaths on his generation at his lovely condo in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Adam and I have been following each other on Twitter for quite some time but he rarely discusses politics publicly. He’s an insightful guy and a critical thinker, which is why we get along well. Enjoy the conversation.

You can follow Adam Foster on Twitter/X @adamfostermusic

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.



Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.

Discussion about this podcast

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Richards in Washington DC Metro
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Monica Matthews in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Chaplain Chris Cairns in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Libby Emmons
  Adam B. Coleman