Breaking Bread with Batya Ungar-Sargon | Episode 44

In this new episode of "Breaking Bread", I invited my friend and Opinion Editor for Newsweek, Batya Ungar-Sargon, into my home to enjoy some Honeygrow and discuss culture and politics.

This is the first episode with my new anamorphic lenses. I hope you enjoy it.

Camera Gear: Panasonic GH6 with Sirui Anamorphic Lenses filmed in 5.7k

Refer a friend

Share