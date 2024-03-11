Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Colin Wright and Christina Buttons in Nashville | Episode 33
Adam B. Coleman
Mar 11, 2024
I recently traveled to Nashville, TN, and had the opportunity to share a meal with Evolutionary Biologist Colin Wright and Journalist Christina Buttons and discussed what's happening with the trans movement and the constant political shift happening from both sides of the political spectrum.

Colin Wright
Substack "Reality's Last Stand": https://www.realityslaststand.com/

Christina Buttons
Substack: https://www.buttonslives.news/

